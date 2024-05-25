Veteran Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan is no longer in the scheme of things as far as international cricket is concerned. Dhawan's playing time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 was also limited because of injury issues. Despite the downward spiral the opening batter's career has been on over the last couple of years, he has managed to maintain a positive outlook towards life in general. In an interview with IPL's broadcaster, Dhawan once again made everyone chuckle by displaying his funny side.

The Punjab Kings captain revealed that he once heard the rumour that he was marrying former India women's team captain Mithali Raj. For the southpaw, this was one of the most bizarre rumours he had heard about himself.

"I heard that I was getting married to Mithali Raj," the opening batter said in show on Jio Cinema, Dhawan Karenge.

Mithali, at present, is the mentor of the Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

During the chat, Dhawan also spoke about his admiration for Delhi Capitals captain and India star Rishabh Pant who made a stunning comeback to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2024.

"I would like to appreciate the way he has handled his rehab and injuries after the accident. The positivity and the strength he has shown is tremendous and the way he has come back and played in the IPL and got into the Indian team is unbelievable and amazing and I am very proud of him," Dhawan said.

As for the IPL 2024, Dhawan's team failed to deliver on the promise it showed before the start of the season, finishing 9th in the 10-team points table.

In 5 matches, Dhawan scored 152 runs at an average of 30.40 and a strike-rate of 125.61.