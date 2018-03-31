 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

'He Will Survive': Steve Smith's Father Dumps Son's Cricket Kit In Garage

Updated: 31 March 2018 22:04 IST

Disturbed by the recent turn of events, Smith was seen boarding a flight to Dubai after his emotional press conference in Sydney on Thursday.

Former Australia captain Steve Smith broke down while speaking about his family © AFP

Steve Smith's career has been brought to a standstill after Cricket Australia slapped a one-year ban on the 28-year-old for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal that unfolded during their third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. In the aftermath of the scandal, Smith was subjected to a lot of ridicule and was widely criticised as his team used unfair means to get an advantage over their opponents. On Saturday, a video emerged of his father dumping Smith's Australia kit bag in the garage and saying he will be fine with time. "He'll be fine, he'll survive, he'll survive," Peter told Australia's Seven News as he placed the bag in storage.

Disturbed by the recent turn of events, according to media reports, the cricketer was seen boarding a flight to Dubai after his emotional press-conference on his arrival in Sydney on Thursday.

The former Australia captain broke down while speaking about his family and the pain he must have caused them due to his involvement in the biggest scandal to hit the sport in a long time.

"To see the way my old man's been...it hurts. I just want to say I'm sorry for the pain that I've brought to Australia and the fans and the public, it's devastating and I'm truly sorry," a gutted Smith said.

While addressing the media in Sydney, Smith said: "I take full responsibility ... There was a failure of leadership, of my leadership. I'll do everything I can to make up for my mistake and the damage it's caused." Smith along with his deputy David Warner and the young opener Cameron Bancroft were handed bans by Cricket Australia over a ball-tampering scandal that has left their careers in tatters.

Smith, who was once being touted as the next Don Bradman, also faced humiliating scenes on Wednesday as he had to face boos and cries of "cheat" while making his way through Johannesburg airport. The tainted cricketer was surrounded by many security officials who were seen holding Smith's arms.

Topics : Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Steven Smith David Warner Cameron Bancroft Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Steve Smith was once being touted as the next Don Bradman
  • The former Australia captain broke down while speaking about his family
  • The cricketer was seen boarding a flight to Dubai
Related Articles
England Fan Group Trolls Australia Over Ball-Tampering, Kiwi Ross Taylor Joins In
England Fan Group Trolls Australia Over Ball-Tampering, Kiwi Ross Taylor Joins In
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Reverse Swing Can Be Achieved Without Cheating, Says Former Pakistan Captain
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Reverse Swing Can Be Achieved Without Cheating, Says Former Pakistan Captain
South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 1: Century-Making Aiden Markram Piles On Misery For Embattled Australia
South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 1: Century-Making Aiden Markram Piles On Misery For Embattled Australia
Indian Premier League 2018: Rajasthan Royals Likely To Rope In Heinrich Klaasen As Steve Smith
Indian Premier League 2018: Rajasthan Royals Likely To Rope In Heinrich Klaasen As Steve Smith's Replacement
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Video Surfaces Of Pat Cummins Stepping On The Ball With Spikes. Not Tampering, Was It?
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Video Surfaces Of Pat Cummins Stepping On The Ball With Spikes. Not Tampering, Was It?
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 28 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.