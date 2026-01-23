Former Indian cricket team batter Manoj Tiwary reignited the debate surrounding Virat Kohli's Test retirement as he said that the star batter was "forced" into taking the step. Kohli announced his retirement from the longest format of the sport just ahead of India's series against England in 2025. However, his decision remains a constant talking point with many experts even urging him to make a comeback to Test cricket. During an interaction with InsideSport, Tiwary strongly disagreed with Sanjay Manjrekar's claim that Kohli left the "hardest format" to continue playing the "easiest" one in ODIs. He went on to claim that he was forced into retirement and an atmosphere was created where he could no longer continue playing.

“I don't agree with him. Usko majboor kiya gya tha. Mere observation se, meri jo soch hain, he was forced. An atmosphere was created as such that he has to goobye to Test cricket. Kyunki he is not the one jo khud se bolega ki main chhor dunga. Haa, decision usne apne juban se lia hain. Lekin yeh behind the scenes ka jo story hain woh sabko pata hain yaar. Sabko pata hain kya hua hain. Toh sab kuchh jaan ne ke baad aap kaise bol sakte ho ki usne hardest format ko chhor ke easiest format ko lia sirf apne runs banane ke liye. I don't agree with him.” (He was forced. An atmosphere was created as such that he has to goobye to Test cricket. Everyone knows what happened behind the scenes. After knowing everything, how can you say that he left the hardest format and is playing the easiest one for his own runs.)

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell dethroned India stalwart Virat Kohli at the top of the men's ODI batters' rankings after his consecutive centuries that helped New Zealand clinch a 2-1 series win against India.

With 845 ranking points, he replaces Kohli (795 points), who dropped to No. 2 on the list. The pair sit well clear of a chasing pack that includes Ibrahim Zadran, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Babar Azam.

Mitchell has now held the No.1 ODI cricket ranking for the second time, but his previous stint at the top lasted only three days last November before Rohit overtook him.

Mitchell now has four ODI centuries, just one less than AB de Villiers' five, in the list of South African players with the most ODI centuries against India. His two back-to-back scores of over 130 not only equal Martin Guptill for the most in New Zealand's ODI history, with four, but also highlight his rapid ascent to the top position in the ODI Batting Rankings.

(With IANS inputs)