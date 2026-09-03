Pakistan legend Wasim Akram is widely regarded as one of the greatest left-arm pacers the world has ever produced. In 460 international matches, Akram claimed a staggering 916 wickets across Tests and ODIs, helping Pakistan cricket reach new heights. Renowned for his blistering pace and exceptional variations, he troubled batters around the world throughout his illustrious career. Since his retirement in 2003, few bowlers have come close to matching his calibre. However, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan offered glimpses of Akram with his style of bowling.

Making his Test debut against Australia in 2003, Pathan impressed everyone with his pace and, more notably, with a bowling action that bore a striking resemblance to Akram's. Over the course of his career, Pathan picked up 301 wickets across all three formats and established himself as one of India's finest all-rounders.

Like Akram, Pathan transitioned into commentary after retiring from international cricket and became a respected cricket pundit.

Recently, Akram opened up about his relationship with Pathan, revealing that he first met him in 2004 and was impressed by his approach and attitude. However, he also expressed disappointment over some of Pathan's social media posts that he felt were critical of Pakistan.

"Irfan met me in 2004 on his first tour to Australia, I was commentating for ESPNStar. He was a big fan. Grew up watching us. I gave him a few tips here and there, but he did well early on in his career. His action was similar to mine from the very beginning. But when players ask you about something, what you tell them is mostly about the mindset. Action and all is fine, because at that stage, you have reached that level where you're representing the country. Things like wrist position and how to suss out a batsman," said Akram on the 1 Mint podcast.

"When to use variations, when not to. So yeah, it was good fun. Irfan is a good boy; he still keeps meeting me. It's a different thing that he keeps tweeting some or the other thing against Pakistan. But our fans are ready too. They don't have the tendency to ignore either. They just have to reply," he added.

Akram also addressed the immense hype surrounding India-Pakistan clashes, urging fans to view them as cricket matches rather than something beyond the sport.

"People have too much time. Why can't they understand? It's only a frikkin game. At the end of the day, it's just a match. Somebody has to win, somebody has to lose. And move on to the next one. But no, what happened many moons ago still lingers. Revenge and all is so 1970. It's the classic 'en empty mind is a devil's workshop, thought process," he said.

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