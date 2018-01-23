Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India Women in T20 Series In South Africa

Harmanpreet will lead the Indian women's team in the five-match T20 series against South Africa.

Harmanpreet will lead the Indian women's team in the five-match T20 series against South Africa. © Twitter

Star all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian women's cricket team in the five-match T20 series against South Africa, starting February 13 in Potchefstroom. Harmanpreet will be assisted by Smriti Mandhana, who has been named as the vice-captain. India women are scheduled to play five T20Is against South Africa women after the completion of the ODI series. Ahead of the T20I series, the Indian women under Mithali Raj will play South Africa in a three-match ODI series, which starts at Kimberly on February 5.

"The All-India women's selection committee has named the T2OI squad for women's tour to South Africa. The Indian women's team will play five T20Is against South Africa women after the completion of the ODI series," the BCCI said in a statement.

T20 specialist Anuja Patil, debutant all-rounder Radha Yadav and wicketkeeper Nuzhat Parveen have also been included in the 15-member squad.

Mona Meshram, wicketkeeper Sushma Verma, Ekta Bisht and Punam are the notable absentees from the ODI squad.

The T20 squad also features 17-year-old Mumbai player Jemimah Rodrigues, who also has been named in the ODI team. The teenager had grabbed headlines after scoring 202 in 163 balls in an U-19 game.

While the opening two ODIs will be played on February 5 and 7 at Kimberley, the third ODI will be played on February 10 at Potchefstroom, where the first T20I will also be played on February 13.

The second T20I will be played on February 16 in East London followed by the third game on February 18 in Johannesburg.

The final two T20Is will be played on February 21 at Centurion and February 24 in Cape Town.