Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India In Women's World Twenty20

Updated: 28 September 2018 14:31 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member squad, while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. © Twitter

Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading India in the Women's World Twenty20 2018, which is to be played in the West Indies in November. The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) All-India Women's Selection Committee picked the team on Friday. According to a BCCI release, the sixth edition of the tournament will be held in the West Indies from November 9 to 24. Apart from Harmanpreet, the Indian squad will also include veteran Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana, who has been sensational form this year.

India are placed in Group B along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland in the 10-team event. The tournament kicks off with the match between India and New Zealand in Guyana on November 9.

India's schedule:

India v New Zealand (Nov 9, Guyana)

India v Pakistan (Nov 11, Guyana)

India v Ireland (Nov 15, Guyana)

India v Australia (Nov 17, Guyana)

The squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Hemlata, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.

Topics : India Women Harmanpreet Kaur Mithali Raj Smriti Mandhana Cricket
