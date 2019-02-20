India women's team suffered a major blow as Harmanpreet Kaur was ruled out of the ODI series against England with an ankle injury. According to a media release from BCCI , the 29-year-old suffered the injury after returning from New Zealand and was unable to participate fully in the team training session because of pain. The vice-captain, who is also one of the finest batswoman of the side, will now head to National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for her rehab.

Kaur will be replaced by 20-year-old uncapped all-rounder Harleen Deol, who batted at No.4 for the Indian Board President's XI against England in a warm-up game.

The ODI series forms part of the ICC Women's Championship, and Harmanpreet's loss will be keenly felt. She averages 34.52 with the bat in ODIs and played a key role in India's march to the Women's Cricket World Cup 2017 final, striking an unbeaten 171 against Australia in the semi-final.

The ODI series will run from February 22 to 28. All the matches will be played at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

India Women's squad for ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), R Kalpana (wicket-keeper), Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Punam Raut, Harleen Deol.