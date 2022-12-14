Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, on Wednesday, became the highest-capped player in Women's T20I cricket history. The batter accomplished this feat during the third T20I against Australia in Mumbai on Wednesday. She played her 140th T20I match. In 140 T20I matches across 125 innings, Kaur has scored 2,736 runs at an average of 27.36. She has scored one century and eight half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 103. Behind her in the list are players like Suzie Bates (New Zealand, 139 T20Is), Danni Wyatt (England, 136 T20Is), Alyssa Healy (Australia, 135 T20Is) and Ellyse Perry (Australia, 129 T20Is).

Coming to the match, Australia scored 172/8 in the first innings. Overcoming two quick jolts by India, which reduced the visitors to 5/2, Ellyse Perry lit up the innings with an explosive knock of 75 of 47 balls that had nine fours and three sixes. She had a 54-run stand for the third wicket with Beth Mooney (30). Grace Harris also played an explosive cameo, scoring 41 off 18 balls with four boundaries and three sixes.

Renuka Singh, Anjali Savarni, Devika Vaidya and Deepti Sharma each took two wickets for India.

Brief Scores: Australia:172/8 (Ellyse Perry 75, Grace Harris 41, Renuka Singh 2/24).

