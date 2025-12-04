Fan frenzy over star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya forced the organisers to shift the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between his team Baroda and Gujarat to a more secure Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium from a nondescript Gymkhana ground on Thursday. The game, which Baroda won by eight wickets, was moved due to an unexpected crowd interest and security concerns in Hardik's presence. It was the second competitive game for the India all-rounder since returning from a two-month long injury break. He will be seen in India colours in the upcoming five-match T20 series against South Africa beginning in Cuttack on December 9.

Officials confirmed that the decision was taken after unusually large gatherings of fans were recorded near team hotel, practice nets, and ticket counters, far exceeding the normal turnout for a domestic fixture.

"Fan turnout, enquiries, and crowd movement exceeded our projections by a huge margin. To ensure safety and smooth match operations, we decided to shift the match to Rajiv Gandhi Stadium," a senior organising official said.

After smashing an unbeaten 77 against Punjab, Hardik made 10 and took a wicket against Gujarat.

