The Mumbai Indians are looking to part ways with Hardik Pandya, and Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has emerged as the top pick for the trade deal, according to a report by Revsportz. There has been a lot of chatter over Hardik's future with the franchise after they finished ninth in IPL 2026, following an extremely disappointing campaign for the all-rounder. The report claimed that MI team management is scheduled to hold a critical review meeting next week, where the futures of several senior players as well as coaches could be decided. It added that Hardik's entourage is already in advanced talks with the RR.

Jaiswal provides a lucrative option for the Mumbai Indians, who are reportedly looking for a long-term prospect to take Rohit Sharma's place. The report also claimed that the five-time champions may look to release Suryakumar Yadav as well.

Coming to the captaincy options, the Mumbai Indians are looking to appoint a new leader with the future in focus, and Tilak Varma has emerged as a clear frontrunner. He was recently appointed as India's vice-captain in T20Is.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the ODI series against Afghanistan after picking up a fresh quadriceps strain.

Pandya was at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to get clearance for his back spasm injury which he sustained in the IPL while playing for the Mumbai Indians.

It is learnt that the new injury could be a result of him bowling the full quota of 10 overs at the CoE during the assessment.

The ODI series against Afghanistan begins on Saturday at Dharamsala followed by games in Lucknow and Chennai on June 17 and 20 respectively.

"With three weeks for recovery, there is absolutely no chance of him playing the ODI series as his rehabilitation will not be complete," said a BCCI source.

Pandya had missed quite a few games in the IPL for MI but returned for the team's last couple of matches.

The latest injury setback to the 32-year-old all-rounder comes at a time when he is being pushed towards playing more ODI cricket with next year's ODI World Cup in mind.

A left ankle injury to Pandya in the 2023 ODI World Cup during a first-round clash against Bangladesh had altered the team's balance. Pandya continues to remain integral to India's plans for the mega event in 2027 in South Africa.

(With PTI inputs)

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