Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was all praise for all the captains he has played under in his cricketing career so far, specifically mentioning MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Speaking to PTI, Hardik picked out certain qualities from each of the aforementioned players and how it was like playing under their leadership. In a candid chat, Hardik picked Kohli's "aggression and passion, his energy" which he thinks is "tremendous" to have in the team. As far as Dhoni is concerned, Hardik brought out factors like "composure, calmness" which had been the hallmark of Dhoni's leadership in the past.

"From Virat, I will pick his aggression and passion, his energy which is tremendous. From Mahi bhai it's the composure, calmness, remaining the same in every situation, trying to see what new things he can add," Hardik said.

Speaking about India's new limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma, Hardik categorically picked "freedom" as an important component of Rohit's captaincy skills apart from a few others.

"...and from Rohit, I would pick the freedom as he lets the player decide what he wants to do. These three qualities if I can pick up, it will be a very good combination," he added.

In the past, Hardik enjoyed great success under Rohit in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise. However, the all-rounder wasn't retained by MI and was eventually picked as the captain of the new Ahmedabad IPL franchise.

