Harbhajan Singh Trolled On Twitter, Cricketer Gives Befitting Reply

While married women all across the country were celebrating Karva Chauth on October 9, discarded India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh found himself at the receiving end of Twitter trolls after he uploaded an image of his wife celebrating the auspicious festival on Twitter. Harbhajan took to Twitter and captioned the image as, ""Happy karwa chaouth biwi @Geeta_Basra now khao piyo moaj karo I am sure badi bukh lagi hogi.

In no time, the tweet invited a series of reactions with some taking a dig at the former India off-spinner for celebrating the festival. While one tweet read, "Feeling sad to see a Punjabi is doing such a hypocrisy... Its called hypocrisy according to Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji," another one left no stone unturned to teach Harbhajan a bit of 'Sikhism'.

Harbhajan didn't turn a blind eye to all the negative publicity that he was gaining and gave a befitting reply to all the trolls, just the way he played his cricket all his life.

Famously known as the 'Turbanator,' Harbhajan went through the famous Australian side when the Kangaroos toured India in 2001 and was instrumental in India winning the series 2-1. The Jalandhar-born off-spinner gave former Australian captain Ricky Ponting a tough time in the series and picked up 32 wickets in the 3-match Test series.

Australia had won 16 Test matches in a row before India stopped their unbeaten run by beating them at Eden Gardens in the second Test after being asked to follow-on.

The 37-year-old also picked up a hat-trick in the Test match and has 417 Test wickets to his name in 103 Test matches.