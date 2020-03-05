 
Harbhajan Singh Makes Special Request To Jonty Rhodes After South African Takes A Dip In The Ganges

Updated: 05 March 2020 11:13 IST
Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh came up with a special request after Jonty Rhodes posted a picture of him taking a dip in the river Ganges in Rishikesh.

Jonty Rhodes tweeted a picture of him taking a dip in the river Ganges in Rishikesh. © Instagram

Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and demanded a special request from former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes after the latter posted a picture of him taking a dip in the river Ganges in Rishikesh. Harbhajan Singh, while retweeting Jonty Rhodes' tweet, said that the South African has seen more India than him and asked Rhodes to take him along next time. "You have seen more India than me my friend.. good to see you enjoying and having dip in holy Ganga. Next time take me along," Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

The 50-year-old Rhodes is probably in India for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he will don the fielding coach's hat for Kings XI Punjab.

Rhodes was associated with Mumbai Indians from 2009 to 2017 and during his tenure with the Mumbai-based franchise, the team won three IPL titles.

Rhodes, who was roped in as the fielding coach of KXIP in December 2019, will join Anil Kumble, West Indies great Courtney Walsh, former India spinner Sunil Joshi and former Australia captain George Bailey for the upcoming IPL 2020.

Interestingly, Jonty Rhodes seems to have a special connection with India as he named his daughter, born in 2016, India Jeanne Rhodes.

"I have spent a lot of time here. What I love about India is that it's a rich mix of culture, heritage and tradition. It is a very spiritual country, very forward-thinking nation. I really like that combination. You have to have a good balance of life," Rhodes had said.

"With the name like India, she will have the best of both worlds and that sort of balance," he added.

