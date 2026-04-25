The relationship between former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and S. Sreesanth seems to have taken an ugly turn, with the two former stalwarts no longer on speaking terms. The retired cricketers, who were once involved in one of the sport's biggest controversies, appeared to have healed old wounds; however, the infamous 'slapgate' episode from the 2008 Indian Premier League (IPL) season has become a flashpoint yet again. Sreesanth played for the Kings XI Punjab in the inaugural IPL season while Harbhajan was with the Mumbai Indians.

Sreesanth has made a significant claim, suggesting Harbhajan made close to Rs 1 crore by filming an advertisement centred around the IPL slapgate. He further alleged that Harbhajan asked him to share the advert on his Instagram account-a request the former pacer outrightly refused.

"I have never spoken about Bhajji in any interview. This is going to be the first time," Sreesanth was quoted as saying by Mathrubhumi, a Malayalam news outlet.

"Until recently, there were no problems, but he made an ad about it once again. He made around Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore off it. He then called me and asked me to post a story about it. I told him, 'I'll forgive but I'll never forget.' If someone wrongs you, you should forgive them but never forget. If you forget, they will do the same thing again. He is the biggest example of that. There is no doubt about it."

Disappointed by Harbhajan's recent actions, Sreesanth stated that he no longer has a relationship with the 'Turbanator', whom he used to call 'brother'. While he has forgiven Harbhajan for the slap during the 2008 IPL season, he has not forgotten the former off-spinner's actions.

"I have no relationship with that person. I used to call him a brother. But in the last one or two months he did that ad, and now I have blocked him on Instagram," Sreesanth said.

"My parents have taught me to forgive but never forget. I don't have any complaints against him, nor do I need him. May God bless him and his family. In many interviews, even with Ashwin, he talked about my daughter. People will think, 'Oh, what a great person he is.' He might be a great person. But for me, from my time playing for India until now, it is all an act. That act is something Sreesanth does not accept."

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