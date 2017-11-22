 
Harbhajan Singh Blasts Twitter User Who Asked Him To 'Retire With Grace'

Updated: 22 November 2017 21:33 IST

Harbhajan Singh does not fail to make his presence felt on the social media whenever he gets a chance.

Harbhajan Singh blasted a Twitter user for a comment on his photo. © AFP

India discard Harbhajan Singh does not fail to make his presence felt on the social media whenever he gets a chance. From updating human interest stories to supporting his teammates, Harbhajan is at it with all his heart. The right-arm bowler, who is currently playing for Punjab in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2017, posted a photo of him bowling during a practice session on his official Twitter handle and captioned it "Back to the basics" followed by a few emoticons. However, the 37-year-old was caught off-guard when one of the Twitter user, Noel Smith, went on to bluntly remind him that his days are done and he should retire with grace.

The Twitter user went on to further add, "Dont make a fool of iurself like some of ur predecessors.is all I can say."

The 37-year-old did not step back and blasted the user for his comment. Bhajji replied, "Old dog like u can only bark..so plz continue to do that.this is what u have learn I think all ur life..you have already lost the battle coz u have given up on learning new things.everyday there is new thing to learn. Provided we want to learn.dont teach others ur ways."

Twitterati was quick to spot the heated argument between the two and jumped in to back the veteran bowler. While one of the users wrote, "A Player knows about his form ..and person like you think that you know more than a player....", another user wrote "MSD is not someone who ll permit bhajji just like that. He dares to get senior most players retired for team's benefit. Go get your knees replaced and artificial dentures made old man!"

However, the user did not seem like one to shy away from his opinion as he made a point to reply to his critics.

Harbhajan, who has appeared in 236 ODIs for India, played his last ODI against South Africa at Mumbai, Oct 25, 2015. Till date, he has 417 wickets to his name in Tests, 269 wickets in ODIs and 25 wickets in T20Is.

