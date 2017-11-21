 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Sourav Ganguly Goofs Up About Harbhajan Singh's Family Picture, Apologises

Updated: 21 November 2017 13:44 IST

Under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy, Harbhajan Singh bagged 15 five-wicket and three 10-wicket hauls.

Sourav Ganguly Goofs Up About Harbhajan Singh's Family Picture, Apologises
Harbhajan Singh has played a lot of cricket under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. © AFP

India discard Harbhajan Singh has played under Sourav Ganguly's leadership for a decent period of time. Just like his on-field relations with 'Dada', the India off-spinner shares a good bond with him off the field as well. Harbhajan on Sunday posted a picture with his wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha at the Golden Temple. "Satnam Shri waheguru ji.. sab nu khush te tandrust rakhna malka #Blessings #blessed #shukrana @Geeta_Basra," Harbhajan tweeted.

To this Ganguly replied: "Beta bahut sundar hai bhajj..bahut pyar dena. (Your son is very beautiful Bhajji, give him lots of love)."

He made a mistake. Harbhajan has a daughter, not a son.

Realising his gaffe, Ganguly tweeted again.

"@harbhajan_singh .. maf karna beti bahut sundoor hai..getting old bhajj (Forgive me. I meant your daughter is very beautiful. I am getting old)," Ganguly's second tweet read.

Harbhajan, who has played a lot of cricket under the leadership of Ganguly, replied by saying: "Dada thank you for your blessings..love to Sana.. hope to see u soon."

A veteran of 103 Tests, Harbhajan has played 37 Tests under Ganguly's captaincy, claiming 177 wickets at an average of 26.84.

Under Ganguly's captaincy, Harbhajan bagged 15 five-wicket and three 10-wicket hauls.

Topics : India Sourav Ganguly Harbhajan Singh Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly mistakenly calls Harbhajan's daughter a son
  • Sourav Ganguly later apologised for his mistake
  • Harbhajan played a lot of cricket under Ganguly's leadership
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Breaks Sourav Ganguly's Record, Becomes 4th Highest Run-Getter As India Captain
Virat Kohli Breaks Sourav Ganguly's Record, Becomes 4th Highest Run-Getter As India Captain
Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praise On Virat Kohli, Says His Support For MS Dhoni Is Remarkable
Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praise On Virat Kohli, Says His Support For MS Dhoni Is Remarkable
India Will Win Opening Test vs Sri Lanka Despite Poor Start, Says Sourav Ganguly
India Will Win Opening Test vs Sri Lanka Despite Poor Start, Says Sourav Ganguly
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 09 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.