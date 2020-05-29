Virender Sehwag, former India cricketer, took to Instagram to reveal that he has been "cooking and packing food" for migrant labourers, who have been affected due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Large number of migrant labourers have been travelling back to their homes ever since the first coronavirus lockdown in the country and continue to do so till date. Sehwag decided to lend a helping hand to those people who are in need in these testing times by providing meals. "The satisfaction of cooking and packing food from the comfort of your own homes and getting it distributed to the most needy migrant labourers in these times is a satisfaction few things can match," Sehwag captioned the post on Instagram.

Harbhajan Singh, veteran India off-spinner, applauded Sehwag's gesture for the migrant labourers.

"Well done Lala," Harbhajan wrote on Sehwag's post.

Young all-rounder Mayank Dagar also appreciated Sehwag for his efforts.

"@virendersehwag amazing gesture and contribution sir," he said.

Sehwag, who voices his opinion on various topics on social media, had posted various videos and tweets, urging the people to stay at home and follow the guidelines that are being put in place by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Due to the ongoing health crisis, all major sporting events across the world have either been cancelled or postponed as a precautionary measure.

In India, 7,466 new novel coronavirus cases were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to over 1,65,000.