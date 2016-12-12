 
Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: Newly-Wed Turns 35

Updated: 12 December 2016 16:04 IST

The wishes poured in from all quarters on Yuvraj SIngh's birthday. From Sachin Tendulkar to his best friend Angad Bedi and Mohammad Kaif, everyone greeted him in style.

Yuvraj Singh had another day to celebrate as he turned 35 on Monday © NDTV

India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who recently got married to actor and model Hazel Keech, had another day to celebrate as he turned 35 on Monday. Wishes poured in from all quarters on his special day. From Sachin Tendulkar to his best friend Angad Bedi and Mohammad Kaif, everyone greeted him in style. 

Yuvraj is a celebrated figure in Indian cricket and is known for his fighting spirit. He married Hazel Keech on November 4 with Sikh rituals and got married according to Hindu rituals in Goa later. The duo threw a lavish reception in Delhi on December 7.

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and wished him by writing:

 

While former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif posted the photo of Natwest Trophy final in 2002 with Yuvi, where both of them played match winning innings to help India win the famous final.

 

Gautam Gambhir too took to Twitter and posted a funny message

Former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi's son Angad Bedi, who is an actor now, tweeted the wedding picture and wrote:

While BCCI said:

Yuvraj Singh thanked everyone for the wishes and said that India's victory in Mumbai is the biggest gift for him. 

The world cup hero of India last played for India in March this year during the World T20 at Mohali. He hasn't been part of the national team since then, but showed his prowess again in the Ranji trophy this season. He has amassed 672 runs in 5 matches with an average of 84.00. It includes two hundreds and as many fifties.

Topics : India Yuvraj Singh Cricket
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh turned 35 on Monday
  • He last played for India in March
  • Yuvraj recently got married to Hazel Keech
