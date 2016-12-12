Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: Newly-Wed Turns 35

Yuvraj Singh had another day to celebrate as he turned 35 on Monday

India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who recently got married to actor and model Hazel Keech, had another day to celebrate as he turned 35 on Monday. Wishes poured in from all quarters on his special day. From Sachin Tendulkar to his best friend Angad Bedi and Mohammad Kaif, everyone greeted him in style.

Yuvraj is a celebrated figure in Indian cricket and is known for his fighting spirit. He married Hazel Keech on November 4 with Sikh rituals and got married according to Hindu rituals in Goa later. The duo threw a lavish reception in Delhi on December 7.

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and wished him by writing:

From dressing rooms to packed stadiums,victories to losses,we've seen it all together.Happy birthday @YUVSTRONG12! Wish you the best always. pic.twitter.com/DXEJwn6uPy — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2016

While former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif posted the photo of Natwest Trophy final in 2002 with Yuvi, where both of them played match winning innings to help India win the famous final.

Wishing my brother @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday. May you have everything UV ,WXYZ.

Yeh Dosti Hum nahi chodhenge.#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/MWnkugRwrK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 11, 2016

Gautam Gambhir too took to Twitter and posted a funny message

Men are generally reborn post marriage... so my bro @YUVSTRONG12 Happy 1st b'day. Have a great time prince @BCCI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 12, 2016

Former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi's son Angad Bedi, who is an actor now, tweeted the wedding picture and wrote:

Wishing our newlywed superstar @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy and prosperous birthday. God bless you. Rab maher kare @YOUWECAN @YWCFashion pic.twitter.com/1xS5LePRba — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) December 11, 2016

While BCCI said:

Yuvraj Singh thanked everyone for the wishes and said that India's victory in Mumbai is the biggest gift for him.

Thank you everyone for your wishes ! And for the lovely gift 3-0 well done boys .great performances @imVkohli @ashwinravi99 @BCCI — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 12, 2016

The world cup hero of India last played for India in March this year during the World T20 at Mohali. He hasn't been part of the national team since then, but showed his prowess again in the Ranji trophy this season. He has amassed 672 runs in 5 matches with an average of 84.00. It includes two hundreds and as many fifties.