Yuvraj Singh's Wedding Celebrations Continue, Rohit Sharma, TV Stars Join

Updated: 02 December 2016 16:55 IST

Having tied the knot at a gurudwara in Punjab earlier this week, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech will marry under Hindu traditions in Goa on Friday

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech will tie the knot under Hindu customs on Friday. © BCCI

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding celebrations are set to continue in Goa this weekend, with a host of celebrities joining the couple on Friday.

Television stars Nora Fatehi and Ashish Chowdhry have already reached Goa, while cricketer Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh took a flight to Goa to join the newly-wed couple earlier in the day.

 

Kicking off December in Goa @rohitsharma45

A photo posted by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh) on

Having tied the knot at a gurudwara in Punjab earlier this week, Yuvraj and Hazel will marry under Hindu traditions in Goa on Friday.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh are expected to join the celebrations at Teso Waterfront in Goa.

