England pacer Gus Atkinson failed a concussion test after being struck twice on the head during Surrey's County Championship Division One clash against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge on Sunday. Atkinson was struck by England teammate Josh Tongue's deliveries but decided to continue on both occasions after being assessed by the medical team. Atkinson's injury scare comes as a big blow to England, who are set to announce their squad for the 1st Test against New Zealand in the coming days.

Atkinson eventually retired on 29 and was replaced by 12th man Reece Topley, who will take his place as a concussion substitute for the remainder of the match.

Topley struck two boundaries to finish on 12 off nine balls, with Liam Patterson-White claiming his wicket. Surrey's total of 449 gave them a 34-run lead against the hosts.

Surrey head coach Gareth Batty revealed that Atkinson had passed the concussion tests on the field but eventually decided to retire as a precautionary measure.

"Gus passed the tests on the field, otherwise he would not have been able to stay out there," said Batty.

"He felt like he was OK, but duty of care comes into it. I don't know the ins and outs of what exactly happened, but it clearly came to a point where he had to come off. He's OK in himself."

Atkinson was likely to lead England's pace attack, alongside Tongue, during the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's that begins on 4 June.

England are set to confirm former Australia opener Marcus North as their chief selector ahead of the squad announcement.

With the likes of Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse unavailable, a possible recall for Ollie Robinson seems likely.

England also have Hampshire's Sonny Baker, who has a central contract, and Essex's Sam Cook, who played a Test against Zimbabwe last year.

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