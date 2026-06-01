Virat Kohli was visibly frustrated with the on-field umpire's decision after he was initially adjudged out during the IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The incident happened on the final ball of the 16th over of RCB's chase after Kohli chipped Arshad Khan's delivery towards mid-off. Shubman Gill dived forward to complete the catch, but Kohli felt that the GT captain had grassed the ball. Kohli was seen having an animated chat with on-field umpire Nitin Menon, who initially urged the RCB icon to walk off the field.

However, after much insistence from Kohli, the decision was referred to the third umpire. While the replays showed inconclusive evidence, the third umpire concluded that some part of the ball was touching the ground. The decision was ultimately overturned to not out, but the high-drama series of events sparked a massive controversy.

Kohli, who also had an intense chat with Gill, celebrated with an animated gesture as he was adjudged not out.

THIS WAS THE CATCH OF SHUBMAN GILL OVER WHICH KOHLI AND HE HAD SOME DISCUSSION.#RCBvsGT #GTvsRCB#IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/edykhyZmwQ — SMILE_Posts (@S_M_I_L_E_Posts) May 31, 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Final



ON-FIELD MOMENT



A brief discussion between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill over a catch decision. #GTvsRCB #RCBvsGT #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/xYwbcXXsXn — MK Sharma (@EmediaManoj) May 31, 2026

Kohli, who was batting on 63 at that time, went on to finish the game with a six over long-on. He finished unbeaten on 75 as RCB beat GT by five wickets to lift their second successive IPL title.

Kohli scored 75 not out off 42 balls with nine fours and three sixes as he hit his fastest IPL fifty (25 balls) as RCB chased down an under-par 156-run target, reaching 161 for five in 18 overs.

Rasikh Salam Dar claimed 3/27 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets apiece as a top-heavy Titans were restricted to 155 for eight in the first half.

(With PTI Inputs)

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