Gujarat Titans (GT) established some unflattering records with a disappointing batting display in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The collapse of GT's top three - skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler - led to their downfall, and it was a fifty from Washington Sundar that took GT to 155/8 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. It was the fourth time this season that GT's top three were dismissed within the powerplay, with three of those instances coming against RCB.

The Titans also took an unusually long time to hit a six. Arshad Khan's strike over mid-wicket off Krunal Pandya in the fourth ball of the 13th over marked the longest wait for a team to hit their first six of the innings this season.

Arshad's six was also the first boundary scored by a GT batter since Nishant Sindhu's four against Rasikh Salam in the sixth over. This created a gap of 40 balls between two boundaries - the longest such gap in an IPL final.

However, GT can take one positive: sub-160 totals have been defended four times in IPL finals - thrice by Mumbai Indians (2013, 2017 and 2019) and once by Deccan Chargers (2009). The lowest successful total in an IPL 2026 game has been 159/6 by Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow.

Washington Sundar (50 off 37 balls, with five fours) and Nishant Sindhu (20 off 18 balls, with three fours) were the only batters to cross the 20-run mark in GT's innings. For RCB, Rasikh Salam Dar (3/27), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/39) picked up the wickets.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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