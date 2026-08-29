Punjab and India fast bowler Gurnoor Brar has been added to the North Zone squad for their Duleep Trophy semi-final against South Zone, beginning Sunday at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, according to Cricinfo. Gurnoor has joined the North Zone squad following India's Test series against Sri Lanka, which ended in a 1-0 series victory on Thursday. The right-arm pacer is expected to feature in the playing XI as the national selectors look to provide him with more red-ball exposure ahead of India's next Test assignment, a two-match series against New Zealand in November.

Although Gurnoor is yet to make his Test debut, he has been part of India's last two Test squads and has remained in the BCCI's targeted pool of players for more than a year.

In July, Gurnoor was part of India A's shadow tour of Sri Lanka, where he produced an impressive match haul of 10 wickets for 145 runs in the second unofficial Test.

He has taken 62 wickets in 19 first-class matches at an average of 25.24.

Gurnoor made his ODI debut against Afghanistan in June and featured in all three ODIs during India's recent tour of England. He has claimed 11 wickets in six ODI appearances at an average of 32.81.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi is exploring a short stint in the English county circuit, subject to his visa formalities being completed, according to Cricinfo.

The selectors are understood to be keen on giving Nabi some match practice in seamer-friendly conditions rather than having him feature in the Duleep Trophy for the time being.

Nabi had a remarkable 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, claiming 60 wickets at an average of 12.56 for Jammu and Kashmir. He did not feature in the Test series against Sri Lanka but remains in contention for India's tour of New Zealand, particularly due to his ability to swing the new ball.

If the county stint does not materialise, Nabi is likely to next feature in India A's first match against Australia in Puducherry from September 22. He could then join the Jammu and Kashmir squad for their Irani Cup clash against Rest of India, scheduled to be played in Srinagar from October 1 to 5, the report added.

The second India A match against Australia clashes with the Irani Cup, leaving the national selectors with a selection dilemma across the two squads. A change to the fixtures at this stage is considered unlikely.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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