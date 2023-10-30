Gujarat will take on Uttar Pradesh in Pre-Quarterfinal 1 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 on October 31 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, India. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM IST. The Gujarat cricket team found themselves in the pre-quarterfinal 1 after finishing third in Group C with 20 points from seven matches. They registered five wins and suffered two defeats in the group stage. Despite finishing equal on points with Saurashtra, Gujarat finished third with a low net run rate compared to Saurashtra.

Saurav Chauhan, Aarya Desai and Chirag Gandhi have been the top three run-getters for Gujarat. Ravi Bishnoi and Arzan Nagwaswalla have shone with the ball for the Gujarat team.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh finished second in Group E with 14 points. In six matches, UP won three matches while losing two. One match yielded no result.

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the star of the Uttar Pradesh team in the group stage. The speedster racked up 11 wickets in 5 matches. He also wrote his name in the history books when he claimed the final five Karnataka wickets to secure his fifth five-wicket haul in T20 cricket.

As of now, Namibia cricketer David Wiese holds the record with six T20 five-fers, while former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga, Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Bangladesh cricket team captain Shakib Al Hasan have also accomplished this feat five times each in the T20 format.

Advertisement

GUJ vs UP pitch report

The pitch at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali is a bowlers-friendly track. The pacers will be able to get movement and bounce with the new ball. The batters can also play strokes freely as the ball will come onto the bat nicely. The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches in T20s at the venue is 175.

Bowling first is recommended at this stadium, with the team batting second winning 70 per cent of its contests.

Pace or Spin?

Advertisement

The venue is suited for bowlers. Pack your fantasy team with bowling all-rounders.

GUJ vs UP weather report

The temperature at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium is predicted to be 29 degrees with 29% humidity.

GUJ vs UP Fantasy Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Saurav Chauhan: Gujarat batter Saurav Chauhan has amassed 219 runs in 7 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at an average of 36.5 and a strike rate of 190.43. He has scored two half-centuries and has the highest score of 61.

Sameer Rizvi: Uttar Pradesh's Sameer Rizvi has made 205 runs in 5 matches and is the team's number-one run-getter this season. He enjoys a strike rate of 157.69 and averages 68.33. He also has two half-centuries to his name in this campaign.

Arzan Nagwaswalla: The Gujarat bowler has scalped 13 wickets in 7 matches. Arzan Nagwaswalla's best spell for this edition is 6/13 and he averages 15.23.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The bowler from Uttar Pradesh has racked up 11 wickets in 5 matches so far at an average of 9.63. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 5/16 is his top bowling performance of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023.

GUJ vs UP squads

Gujarat: Aarya Desai, Chirag Gandhi, Kshitij Patel, Priyank Panchal, Umang Kumar, Axar Patel, Hemang Patel, Ripal Patel, Vishal Jaiswal, Saurav Chauhan (wk), Urvil Patel (wk), Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja, Hardik Patel, Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi and Shen Patel

Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh (c), Sameer Rizvi, Swastik Chikara, Karan Sharma, Prashant Veer, Prince Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Atal Bihari Rai, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasmer Dhankar, Kartik Tyagi, Mohsin Khan, Shiva Singh and Yash Dayal

GUJ vs UP Dream11 team

Wicket-Keeper: Urvil Patel

Batters: Sameer Rizvi, Aarya Desai, Abhishek Goswami, Priyank Panchal, Rinku Singh

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Karan Sharma

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Moshin Khan, Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: Saurav Chauhan

Vice-Captain: Sameer Rizvi

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh head-to-head record in T20s

Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have battled against each other on two occasions in T20s. While Gujarat have won one match, Uttar Pradesh have emerged victorious on one instance.

The highest score in these two games is 184 by Gujarat whereas the lowest has been 150 by Uttar Pradesh.

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh T20 records

Highest score: Gujarat's total of 184/4 at Rajkot in 2014 is their highest score against Uttar Pradesh in T20 cricket.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's 167/3 at Mumbai in 2016 is their highest score against Gujarat in T20 cricket.

Lowest score: Gujarat's 165 at Mumbai in 2016 is their lowest score in T20s against the UP.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's 150 at Rajkot in 2014 is their lowest total in T20 cricket against Gujarat.

Average score: The average score for Gujarat in Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh T20s is 143, while Uttar Pradesh averages 141 runs against their rivals.

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 prediction

Between the two teams, Gujarat are the most in-form team, given their dominance in the group stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2023. They go into the pre-quarterfinal 1 as favourites.