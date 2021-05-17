Cricket Australia's interim CEO Nick Hockley on Monday said that he is grateful to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for ensuring Australian players reached their homes safely and quickly from the Maldives. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season was suspended on May 4 due to a rising number of Covid-19 cases and the entire Australian contingent had travelled to the Maldives due to a travel ban from India. Thirty-eight members of the Australian contingent stranded in the Maldives made their way to home soil on Monday. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey who had tested positive for Covid-19 in India is also expected to reach Australia on Monday via a separate flight.

"We're delighted. We're really grateful to the BCCI for getting them home quickly and safely. I haven't spoken to them since they've landed, but obviously we've been in text exchange and I'm sure they'll be very relieved and very appreciative to be home," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Hockley as saying.

Over the past week, Sandpaper Gate has once again become a huge talking about after Cameron Bancroft suggested that more than three people (Bancroft, Warner and Smith) had knowledge about the issue.

When asked whether he has heard what Bancroft said, Hockley replied: "No."

Hockley was also seen optimistic about Australia's upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies.

"We plan each tour as we go. We've got a bit of time now before West Indies. International cricket will need to support each other, we've seen last summer, with India coming here, what a great series that was, and we're committed to supporting other cricketing nations around the world," said Hockley.

Earlier this year, Australia had called off the series against South Africa due to rising COVID-19 cases. As a result, Australia did not get a chance to make their points rise in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.