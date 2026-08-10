Former India pacer Zaheer praised Gurnoor Brar as a fast bowler who he feels could have a good and long international career. At a time when the Indian cricket team is struggling to find back-up options for Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor has emerged as a promising talent. The 6-foot-5-inch-tall pacer has shown good control over his line and length, apart from speed of over 140 kmph. The tall fast bowler made his India debut earlier this year in an ODI series against Afghanistan. He has now been included in the team's Test squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15 in Galle.

Zaheer said that it's good that Gurnoor has been fast-tracked into the Indian team. It is worth noting that the tall pacer has been a part of the Gujarat Titans squad in the Indian Premier League since 2025, but he hasn't got to play a game. It was, in fact, his impressive domestic performances that paved his way into the Indian team.

"It's good to see a young crop of fast bowlers coming through that bowl at high speeds. I believe Gurnoor Brar is the one who has the ability to have a good and lengthy career. It's good that he has been fast-tracked. Even when I spent some time with him, I could see exciting potential in him. We have to wait and see how his career materialises eventually, but on potential, he has impressed me the most," Zaheer told journalist Vimal Kumar.

Gurnoor quickly established himself as one of the most promising bowlers from Punjab, and his pace as well as bounce made him an important figure for his side in red-ball cricket. Although he made his first-class debut in 2022, it was the 2024-25 season when he made a name for himself. With 26 wickets in seven matches, he was a standout performer, with his best figures coming against Bihar, where he took 5 wickets for 14 runs.

In that season, the fast bowler picked up 33 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive economy rate of 3.43. In the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League, he was once again the top wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 7.33.

Coming to the IPL, he was a net bowler for Mumbai Indians during the 2019 season, and he made his debut for Punjab Kings in 2023. In the 2025 IPL auction, he was rewarded for his brilliant performances in domestic cricket as Gujarat Titans bought him for Rs 1.3 crore.

Before making his international debut, Gurnoor also produced impressive performances for India A.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's World Cup Champions Celebrate Wildly At Cibeles Square