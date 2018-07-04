 
Global T20 Canada League: David Warner Named Captain Of Winnipeg Hawks

Updated: 04 July 2018 23:22 IST

David Warner, who is banned for life from holding any leadership position in Australian cricket will be leading Winnipeg Hawks in the absence of Dwayne Bravo.

David Warner scored just one run in his comebak match against Montreal Tigers. © AFP

Banned former Australia vice-captain David Warner was on Wednesday named captain of Canadian Twenty20 franchise Winnipeg Hawks. Warner, who is banned for life from holding any leadership position in Australian cricket will be leading the side in the absence of Dwayne Bravo. "He's going to be a good leader," Winnipeg coach Waqar Younis was quoted as saying by BBC. "He's a team man. He's up front and he likes to give whatever his knowledge is. He's always there." Previously, Warner has skippered the Australian T20I team and Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad. The dashing southpaw helped Sunrisers win the 2016 edition of the IPL.

David Warner is currently serving a year-long ban from domestic and international cricket in Australia for his role in the ball-tampering scandal. 31-year-old Warner recently made a comeback to professional cricket. David along with former Australian skipper Steve Smith returned to competitive cricket after a gap of three months. 

29-year-old Smith eased his way back by scoring 61 off 41 balls for the Toronto Nationals in a six-wicket victory over the Vancouver Knights at King City last week while Warner got out cheaply for one run in his comeback match against Montreal Tigers. 

Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for 12 months while 25-year-old Cameron Bancroft was slapped with a 9-month ban by Cricket Australia in March for their involvement in ball-tampering controversy during the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

(With IANS Inputs)

Comments
