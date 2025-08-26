India's legendary batter, Sachin Tendulkar, recently conducted a hilarious yet interesting 'Ask Me Anything' (AMA) session for his fans on Reddit. Making the most of the opportunity, fans asked many questions and got memorable answers from the "Master Blaster" himself. Sachin, who is widely considered the God of Indian cricket, shared many interesting and unheard tales from his playing days and also spoke about his fierce competition against Australian greats like Glenn McGrath and the late Shane Warne.

One of the fans asked Sachin whether he had ever deliberately played a false shot to break a bowler's rhythm.

Replying to the query, Sachin wrote, "Yes, on many occasions I have played risky shots to break the bowler's rhythm. The one that comes to my mind is against McGrath in Nairobi in 2000."

For the unversed, Sachin was referring to the 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy quarter-final match against Australia, where he formed a brilliant 66-run opening partnership with Sourav Ganguly. Sachin scored 38 runs off 37 balls and hit two boundaries and three sixes against McGrath.

In the end, India won the match by 20 runs, thanks to debutant Yuvraj Singh's 84-run knock off 80 balls.

Apart from this, Sachin was also asked to comment on the international umpire Steve Bucknor. He wrote, "When I am batting, give him boxing gloves to wear (so he can't raise his finger)."

Meanwhile, Tendulkar also took a trip down memory lane and recalled the moment he knew the talismanic Joe Root would become a significant player and England's future captain.

"To have gone past 13,000 Test runs is a remarkable achievement, and he is still going strong. When I saw him for the first time in Nagpur in 2012 during his debut Test, I told my teammates that they were watching the future captain of England. What impressed me most was the way he was able to assess the wicket and how he rotated the strike. I knew at that very moment that he would be a big player," Sachin wrote.