Cheteshwar Pujara has been a very dedicated servant of Indian cricket. His rock solid approach, especially against Australia, will got down as some of the finest knocks Down Under. Recently, Cheteshwar Pujara's wife Puja, made some staggering revelations in her book "The Diary Of A Cricketer's Wife: A Very Unusual Memoir", narrating her husband's journey in becoming one of the most reliable Test batters the nation has produced. Over the last couple of years, Pujara has seen his stocks go down as he has not been selected in the Indian cricket team.

Off the field, Pujara, on he sideline of promoting his wife's book, revealed how they met.

"Meri koi girlfriend nahin thi. Pura focus cricket pe tha aur jab family ne baat ye propose kari ki this is the right age for you to get married toh tabhi maine decide kiya ki I will start meeting the suitable person. Jab pehli hamari mulakat hui, tabhi hum log ki jaise baat shuru hui, aap person ko janne aur samajhne lagte hai. You cant call it love at first sight but you get along with the person. (I did not have any girlfriend. My entire focus was on cricket and when my family told me that it is the right age for me to get married then I decided that I will start meeting the suitable person. When we first met, as we started talking, you get to know and understand the person. You cant call it love at first sight but you get along with the person)," he said on Vimal Kumar's YouTube channel.

"Aap ek dedh ghanta kisi ke saath baat karte hai toh aapko samajh mai aa jata hai ki inke saath aap aage bhi baat karna pasand karenge. She was also very sure that she wanted to have a word with me. Ekdum typical arranged marriage nahi tha. Humne ek dedh mahina ek dusre se baat kari phone pe hum touch mai the. Mai travel kar raha tha. Ek dusre ko janne ki koshish kari aur uske baad humne decide kiya ki she is the right person. (When you talk for an hour or hour and a half with the person you understand that you would like to talk to them further. She was also very sure that she wanted to have a word with me. It was not a typical arranged marriage. We spoke to each other for a month and a half and were on touch over phone. I was travelling. We tried to know each other and then we decided that she is the right person)," he added.

Cheteshwar Pujara has opened up on Sarfaraz Khan's snub from India's Test squad for the upcoming series against England. Sarfaraz didn't find a place in India's 18-man squad that was announced on Saturday, ahead of a five-match series starting June 20.

"The reason he is not in the squad, I feel, is he has been very successful in the Asian conditions or in India. The management feels that he may not be as successful in Australia or in England. And there were some fitness issues in the past. I don't know about his current fitness. But he has been working hard on his fitness also. So, at this stage, I feel it's a bit unfortunate. But at the same time, someone like Karun Nair, who has performed really well in domestic cricket, deserved an opportunity," Pujara told Hindustan Times.

