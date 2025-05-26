Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025, LIVE Updates: It is winner takes all as Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in both sides' final league stage match of IPL 2025, in Jaipur. With both sides already through to the playoffs, the winner of the clash will soar to the top of the table and secure a top-two finish and Qualifier 1 spot. On the other hand, the loser will be confirmed a spot in the Eliminator. PBKS head into the match one point ahead of MI. Both teams will be relying on their high-profile Indian performers to get them the win; PBKS on the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh and Prabhsimran Singh, while MI on Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025 game -
PBKS vs MI LIVE: Strong Indian cores
Both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have exceptionally strong Indian cores. For PBKS, captain Shreyas Iyer, wicket-keeper batter Prabhsimran Singh, opener Priyansh Arya, finisher Shashank Singh and pacer Arshdeep Singh have been crucial.
On the other hand, MI have rode on the strong performances of Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma for most of their wins.
PBKS vs MI LIVE: What happens if MI win?
If Mumbai Indians win, they will provisionally rise to the top of the table, and PBKS instead will be confirmed an Eliminator spot. MI have the best net-run-rate among all teams in the top 4, meaning they will leapfrog GT with a victory. Once again, GT's fate will depend on RCB's result tomorrow.
PBKS vs MI LIVE: What happens if PBKS win?
If Punjab Kings win, they will rise to the top of the table, due to having a better net-run-rate than GT. MI will be confirmed 4th spot and a spot in the Eliminator of IPL 2025. Gujarat Titans will slip to second, and their fate will depend on RCB tomorrow.
PBKS vs MI LIVE: Why is the match in Jaipur?
The match is being held in Jaipur following the rescheduling of IPL 2025. The tournament was suspended for one week due to cross-border tension between India and Pakistan. The revised schedule saw this match moved from Dharamshala to Jaipur.
PBKS vs MI LIVE: Big chance for both teams
Table-toppers Gujarat Titans losing both of their final two matches has given a chance to PBKS and MI to seal a top-two finish with a win today. PBKS and MI have lost just one of their last 5 games, and will be hoping to bring their A-game tonight in Jaipur.
PBKS vs MI LIVE: Why is Qualifier 1 spot so important?
Sealing a top two finish and a Qualifier 1 berth allows a team to have two cracks at making the playoffs. If you win Qualifier 1, you directly go through to the final. But even if you lose, you get another shot in Qualifier 2.
PBKS vs MI LIVE: Winner seals top two
The winner of today's match will provisionally rise to the top of the IPL 2025 table, and will seal a spot in Qualifier 1. PBKS are on 17 points and MI are on 16 points as of now, but the game has huge stakes in the final fate of both sides.
PBKS vs MI LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very good evening to one and all, welcome to NDTV Sports! Today is the penultimate league stage match of IPL 2025, as Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians in Jaipur. And it's a big one. Winner of the game seals a spot in the top two!