Both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have exceptionally strong Indian cores. For PBKS, captain Shreyas Iyer, wicket-keeper batter Prabhsimran Singh, opener Priyansh Arya, finisher Shashank Singh and pacer Arshdeep Singh have been crucial.



On the other hand, MI have rode on the strong performances of Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma for most of their wins.