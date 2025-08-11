MS Dhoni's playing future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) remains a mystery, as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart is yet to take a call on it. During a recent event, Dhoni suggested that he still has a few months left to decide whether he will continue or not. "I don't know whether I'll play or not. I have time to decide. I have some time until December, so I'll take another couple of months, and then finally, I can make my decision," said Dhoni while interacting with the host.

However, a video has now gone a viral where a fan can be heard telling Dhoni that he has to play another season in the IPL for CSK.

"You have to play, sir," a fan shouted, as Dhoni was talking to the host.

Dhoni, however, came up with a hilarious response that left everyone in splits.

"Arre, ghutne me jo dard hota hai uska take care kaun karega (The pain I have in my knees, who will take care of that)?" Dhoni replied.

Dhoni stood in for regular CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for the majority of this year's IPL after the latter suffered an elbow injury, and led their faltering and imbalanced side with resilience to notch up a few impressive victories towards the end of the season.

The knee injury aside, the years that have passed by have also taken some sting away from Dhoni's aggressive batting.

Dhoni batted as low as at No.8 in a few games but despite the fading powers, the superstar continues to draw full-houses during two months of IPL wherever he plays across the country.

Each of CSK's five title wins in the IPL have come under Dhoni and the franchise continues to expect their 'Thala' to return once again for the 2026 edition.

Dhoni, however, made no such promise.

