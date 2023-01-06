Bad light and rain conspired to prematurely end the first day of the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Sydney on Wednesday. South Africa strike bowler Anrich Nortje claimed the key wickets of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne on Wednesday to prise Australia's grip on the third Test. Nortje was the Proteas' star man as he removed Warner cheaply for 10 and late in the day denied Labuschagne (79) his 11th Test hundred. The latter, while batting on 70 was involved in a controversy, as he edged Marco Jansen to Simon Harmer at slip.

The on-field umpires referred the decision with a soft signal of out, only for third umpire Richard Kettleborough to rule that the ball had touched the ground between the fingers of Harmer. Nortje said of the decision: "All of us thought it was out. Simon was convinced that it went straight in and from the angles, to us it looked as though he got his fingers underneath it... so unfortunately we didn't get that one."

Later, England Test captain Ben Stokes, while commenting on the confusing decision, had an interesting suggestion for the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"ICC should get rid off the soft signal and let the 3rd umpire who has all the technology to make the decision when the on field umpires send it upstairs, all the controversy is always around the soft signal given. This isn't a comment on the decision FYI," Ben Stokes wrote in a tweet.

The opening day was also marked by Matt Renshaw, recalled for his first Test for Australia since April 2018, returning a positive Covid-19 test after the toss was taken and the team composition confirmed. But team officials said he would continue to play in the match with his symptoms only described as mild.

Renshaw was transferred to a separate dressing room from his teammates where he will prepare for the rest of the match, and spent most of play sitting away from the team runners near the Australian dug-out.

(With AFP inputs)

