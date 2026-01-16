Star batters Babar Azam and Steve Smith triggered a hilarious moment during their second game as Sydney Sixers teammates during the Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday. The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 16th over after Sydney Thunder batter Nic Maddinson hit Ben Manenti's delivery straight over the umpire's head. This led to a moment of confusion between Smith and Babar as both sprinted from long-off and long-on, respectively, to stop the ball from going to the boundary.

However, a moment of miscommunication saw the Sixers duo gift a boundary to Maddinson, as neither Smith nor Babar dived to parry the ball away.

On the next ball, Maddinson took the same route, but Smith managed to cut the ball off on that occasion. Babar too made the long chase again and tried to intervene as Smith parried the ball away from the boundary cushions. However, Smith asked him not to, as he decided to collect the ball himself.

This moment left the commentators in splits, and one of them was even heard shouting, "Get out of the way, Babar!" on-air.

"GET OUT THE WAY, BABAR!"



How about these incidents with Steve Smith and Babar Azam #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/Tnve7qNZvx — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 16, 2026

Speaking ahead of the season, Babar expressed his eagerness to sharpen his game alongside Smith.

"I am super excited to be a part of the Sydney Sixers," Babar told Telecom Asia Sport. "It is a fact that you learn a lot while playing in Australia so this is going to be a good experience for me, more so because I will get a chance to play alongside Steve Smith, who is a great player."

Babar and Smith batted together for a brief period in the previous match against the Hobart Hurricanes, before the clash was washed out at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

(With IANS Inputs)