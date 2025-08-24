There's no doubt over Jasprit Bumrah's credentials as the No. 1 bowler in the world, no matter the format, but it isn't just talent that got him this far. The marquee pacer worked hard in the gym, developed strategies against opponent batters, and gave up food that he couldn't live without in order to take gigantic steps forward in his career. Former India bowling coach, Bharat Arun, shed some light on the lifestyle changes that Bumrah brought to his routine in order to become what he is today.

There were many who doubted Bumrah's logenvity in the international cricketing spectrum due to his awkward action. But, the special talent that the pacer had required special care, which was given to him by the support staff in the Indian team, at various levels.

"He could bowl quick, and so we discussed with the physio and the strength and conditioning coach," said Arun in an interview with Bombay Sport. "We said, I wouldn't want to touch his action because it's very unique and generates a lot of pace. But it also puts him under stress."

"We called him and told him: to take the impact of fast bowling, you need to be like a bull. That comes down to diet, exercise, and sacrifices," said Arun. "In all fairness, Bumrah instantaneously changed. He started eating healthy, he was working in the gym. Like Virat Kohli, he was extremely dedicated."

Speaking of Bumrah's eating habits, Arun revealed that it was a big call for the pacer to quit junk food entirely overnight.

"He loved burgers, pizzas, milkshakes. He gave up everything overnight. A Punjabi boy living in Gujarat - but his love for bowling was greater than any food craving," said Arun, highlighting the love the pacer had for his art.

"A lot of things have been said about the fitness culture of Virat Kohli. Jasprit Bumrah is no less. In all fairness, we also tried to change Bumrah's action," explained Arun. "He was remodeled, but then the action was great, the ball was not going quick. What's the point in having a great action if the balls aren't effective?"