India head coach Gautam Gambhir was unhappy with his bowlers and he let his frustration be known from the dugout during the 2nd T20I against South Africa in Mullanpur on Thursday. South Africa, led by Quinton de Kock's blistering 46-ball 90, posted 213/4 after India opted to bowl in the first-ever men's international fixture at this venue. With India bowlers struggling to contain the flow of runs, a video of Gambhir making hand gestures from the dugout, an act synonymous with football managers, has gone viral on social media.

Sitting on the bench, Gambhir can be seen talking to his support staff members, while also passing on instructions to his players like a football manager.

India suffered a crushing 51-run defeat at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium as South Africa levelled the five-match series at 1-1. Chasing 214 for the win, India were bowled out for 162 in 19.1 overs with Ottneil Bartman returning match figures of 4/24.

Tilak Varma fought a lone battle for India, smashing 62 off just 34 balls. He was dismissed in the final over of the match, with his dismissal concluding India's innings.

India were reeling at 67/4 before Tilak and Hardik Pandya steadied the ship. However, Hardik's dismissal sparked a middle-order collapse.

Apart from Bartman, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Lutho Sipamla bagged two wickets each.

Earlier , de Kock went hammer and tongs as he scored a 46-ball 90 that was laced with seven sixes and five boundaries after being asked to bat.

While Donovan Ferreira (30 not out) and David Miller (20 not out) provided the final flourish.

For India, mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy (2/29) was the pick of the bowlers.

India will now look to bounce in the third T20I, scheduled to be played in Dharamsala on Sunday, December 14.

(WIth PTI Inputs)