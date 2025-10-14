Former Indian opener and current men's team head coach Gautam Gambhir turned 44 on Tuesday and the cricket world came together to celebrate. Adding to the excitement, India sealed a commanding Test series whitewash against the West Indies, with the second Test win coming at the Arun Jaitley Stadium — where Gambhir has a stand named in his honour. Gambhir served as one of India's most successful opening batsmen from 2003 to 2016, forming a formidable partnership with Virender Sehwag.

He was the India's second-highest run-scorer with 393 runs in nine innings, including four fifties, in the 2011 World Cup. His crucial 97 runs in the final against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium helped India chase down 275 and lifted the coveted trophy after 28 years.

The BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla shared a heartfelt post, that read, "Your unwavering commitment to the game, relentless pursuit of excellence, and iconic contributions on and off the field have left an indelible mark on Indian cricket. Wishing you health, happiness and accomplishments. May this year bring you even more success and fulfilment in all that you do."

"Wishing a very happy birthday to the one who was Gambhir when he played for India and now even more Gambhir while coaching for India! Lots of love brother Keep up the great work and have a lovely year ahead!" Gambhir's former teammate and India's star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh posted on X.

Harbhajan Sigh said, " Happy Birthday Gauti @GautamGambhir May you continue to be blessed and stay happy and healthy . Wish you all the happiness brother. Love Always

Ex-India all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared a throwback video from Gambhir's birthday and wrote, "Bhai ki kasam hai, cake na lagaiyo many happy returns of the day brother @GautamGambhir may you have a great year professionally as well as Personally."

Across all international formats, Gambhir amassed 10,324 runs in 242 matches at an average of 38.95, including 20 centuries and 63 fifties. In the IPL, Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders to two titles in 2012 and 2014. He scored 4,217 runs in 154 matches, including 36 fifties.

