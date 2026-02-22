Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic may have separated, but the way they are co-parenting their son Agastya is truly a lesson in parenting. The latest buzz surrounding the former couple suggests a grand gesture of reconciliation or support: a luxury SUV, the Land Rover Defender, valued at approximately Rs 4 crore. Social media activity has highlighted a stunning new addition to the family's garage, leaving fans amazed by Hardik's decision. Natasa was recently seen posing with a sleek black Land Rover Defender, with son Agastya beside her. The vehicle, a symbol of rugged luxury, is estimated to cost between Rs 3 crore and Rs 4 crore, depending on customisation and variant.

The pictures from the occasion were shared on social media by the vehicle maker itself. The captions read: "Mr. Hardik Pandya once again chooses Navnit Motors to purchase his Defender. A relationship built on trust. A decision anchored in excellence. Delivered in Mumbai - the Land Rover Defender. Presented to Agastya Pandya and Ms. Stankovic. Crafted for command. Engineered for those who lead from the front."

The development comes at a time when the duo has been praised for their mature approach to co-parenting following their official separation in July 2024.

Hardik-Natasa's Co-Parenting Wins Hearts

Since their divorce two years ago, Hardik and Natasa have remained committed in their responsibilities towards Agastya. Despite Hardik moving on, recently making headlines for his relationship with Mahieka Sharma, he has consistently shown that his son remains his top priority.

The news of the luxury car arrives amidst a flurry of updates regarding Hardik's personal life. The cricketer recently shared a romantic video for Mahieka Sharma's 25th birthday, confirming their relationship. Meanwhile, Natasa has been focusing on her fitness and making a return to the limelight, recently stating in interviews that she is "open to love again" and grateful for the challenges that have made her stronger.

Whether a gift of appreciation or a self-earned reward, the new wheels have certainly added a splash of glamour to the Mumbai suburbs, proving that for this former power couple, the journey forward is being travelled in style.