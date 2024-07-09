Gautam Gambhir was named the new Indian cricket team head coach after Rahul Dravid's tenure came to an end following the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. Gambhir, who was the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, is all set to take charge of the team during the upcoming ODI and T20Is series in Sri Lanka. Along with his appointment, BCCI made it clear that a new support staff will also be announced in the near future. In the official release, BCCI thanked batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach T. DIlip for their services and wished them luck for the future.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Mr Ashok Malhotra, Mr Jatin Paranjpe and Ms Sulakshana Naik on Tuesday unanimously recommended Mr Gautam Gambhir as the Head Coach of Team India (Senior Men). The former India batter will take charge from the upcoming away series against Sri Lanka where Team India are set to play 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is starting July 27, 2024."

"The BCCI had invited applications for the said position on May 13th to appoint Mr Rahul Dravid's successor, whose term got over after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024."

"The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its heartfelt gratitude to Mr Dravid for his outstanding service as Head Coach. Dravid's tenure was marked by significant achievements; the most noteworthy being crowned champions of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Team India also finished as runners-up in the ICC 50-over World Cup, 2023 hosted in India & the ICC World Test Championship in 2023 hosted in England."

"Apart from the team's dominance in bilateral series at home, Dravid's dedication to nurturing young talent and instilling discipline and sportsmanship in the team has been exemplary."

"The Board also congratulates Mr Paras Mhambrey (Bowling Coach), Mr T. Dilip (Fielding Coach) and Mr Vikram Rathour (Batting Coach) on a highly successful tenure. The BCCI values their contribution and wishes them the best going forward."

"The BCCI welcomes Gautam Gambhir in his role with Team India. The former Indian opener brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the game. Known for his exceptional batting prowess and strategic acumen, Gambhir has been a pivotal figure in Indian cricket."

"His remarkable contributions to the Indian team that include crucial performances in the 2007 ICC World T20 and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, have cemented his legacy as one of the sport's greats. Gambhir also led his IPL franchise, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two title victories in 2012 and 2014. In his role as mentor with KKR in 2024, Gambhir helped the team secure its third IPL title."

"In his new role as Head Coach of Team India, Gambhir will be responsible for overseeing the development and performance of the Indian cricket team. His focus will be on developing a culture of excellence, discipline, and teamwork, while also nurturing young talent and preparing the team for future challenges on the global stage," the official press release from BCCI stated.