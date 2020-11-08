Gautam Gambhir Tests Negative For Coronavirus
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has tested negative for COVID-19 two days after going into isolation after a positive case was reported at his home.
Highlights
-
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has tested negative for coronavirus
-
Gambhir had gone into self-isolation on Friday
-
He had revealed that a positive case was reported at his home
Former India cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday announced that he has tested negative for coronavirus days after he revealed there was a positive case reported at his home. Gambhir urged everyone to follow the necessary COVID-19 guidelines to remain safe. "Glad to share that my COVID test result is negative. Thank you for all the wishes. I again urge everyone to strictly follow guidelines. Stay safe," Gambhir tweeted.
Glad to share that my COVID test result is negative. Thank you for all the wishes. I again urge everyone to strictly follow guidelines. Stay safe.— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 8, 2020
On Friday, the former India opener had said that he has gone into self-isolation due to a positive COVID-19 case reported at his home. Gambhir was awaiting his test result which came out negative.
India recorded 45,674 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 85,07,754, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Sunday.