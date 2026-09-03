Former India batter S Badrinath has questioned the inclusion of Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy in India's T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan, beginning September 13 in Delhi, suggesting that head coach Gautam Gambhir's preferences may have played a role in the selections. Reacting to the 15-member squad, Badrinath took aim at what he described as the continued backing received by certain players, particularly Sundar, while also expressing reservations about Reddy's credentials as a bowling all-rounder.

“At first look, the coach's favourites are back. Washington Sundar is getting tremendous backing in Indian cricket. He needs to really make use of it,” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel

Badrinath then turned his attention to Reddy, making it clear that his assessment of the youngster was primarily based on his bowling ability rather than his batting.

“And somehow I don't rate Nitish Kumar Reddy so high. That's because of his bowling. I still feel he's a batter and not someone I rate with the ball,” he said.

The Afghanistan series will see India make several changes to their squad, with a number of prominent names in line to return from injury. Jasprit Bumrah, Sundar, Nitish and Harshit Rana have all been included, although their participation remains subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

While Badrinath was critical of some of the selections, he viewed Bumrah's possible comeback as a significant positive for India, especially with the Asian Games gold-medal defence scheduled later this month in Japan.

“Bumrah's return is a huge positive. It could also have been that Bumrah told the management that he wanted to play these three matches. Then they have to select him. We don't know that,” Badrinath stated.

The former batter also suggested that Bumrah himself may have pushed for a return to competitive cricket after spending time on the sidelines.

“Bumrah might have spoken to Gambhir or the selection committee and said he wants to play because he hasn't played cricket for long. So it could have been Bumrah's option,” he added.

Bumrah last played during India's ODI series in England in July before a left knee injury forced him out of the subsequent Sri Lanka tour. His potential return against Afghanistan would therefore offer India an opportunity to bring their pace spearhead back into action ahead of a busy period on the international calendar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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