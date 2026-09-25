Talented opener Yashasvi Jaiswal last month got involved in a tense altercation with Asitha Fernando on Day 1 of the second India vs Sri Lanka Test in Colombo. The incident took place immediately after Fernando dismissed Jaiswal (45) with a lovely nip-backer in the first session of the match at the SSC Ground. As the left-hander was walking off the field, Fernando gave him a send-off, prompting Jaiswal to turn back and confront him. Jaiswal's helmet touched Fernando's forehead as the two players engaged in a heated verbal exchange before Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva intervened to separate them.

Dhruv Jurel, who scored a century in the match, revealed what exactly happened during a podcast with former India star Aakash Chopra.

"When he got out, he was quietly walking back to the dressing room. He didn't say anything. If you look at the footage, Jaiswal immediately turned around. The Sri Lankan pacer was abusing him. Jaiswal told me that he was abusing him nonstop," Jurel told Aakash Chopra.

"Jaiswal told him, 'It's okay. You took my wicket, you can show normal aggression, but you can't abuse me.'"

Chopra then opined: "He's a feisty guy, isn't he? He will give it back if you give it to him."

Jurel replied, "100 per cent. He will never start it; I have never seen him do that. He is always in the zone; he is always thinking about his batting. But if you provoke us, we will also return it."

After the day's play ended on the day the incident occurred, popular cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle spoke about whether Jaiswal had crossed the line. In a video, Bhogle said Jaiswal is a great talent and that should always be his dominant trait, rather than being combative and responding to send-offs. "He was provoked, but I think they got a little too close."

Jaiswal responded to the video on Instagram on Monday morning with the following comment:

"If you don't know what he said, then please don't make your judgment. If anyone crosses the line, we need to let them know. This India will fight and reply," Yashasvi Jaiswal commented on the video.

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