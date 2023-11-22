Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir officially left Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants to rejoin Kolkata Knight Riders, a team with which he won two titles as skipper. KKR's CEO Venky Mysore announced the decision on Wednesday, assigning the role of a mentor to Gambhir. The Knight Riders' co-owner Shah Rukh Khan welcomed the decision with open arms, calling the arrival of Gambhir to the franchise as the 'return of their captain'. Even Gambhir was all emotional as his KKR switch from LSG was sealed.

Gambhir served the role of LSG's mentor for two years, helping them reach the final in the IPL 2022 edition. In the 2023 campaign, LSG finished third in the league standings but couldn't qualify for the final for the second time in a row.

He announced his departure from Lucknow through an emotional post: "Gambhir also bid farewell to the Super Giants with an emotional post. He wrote on Twitter, "As I announce the end of my impeccable journey with Lucknow Super Giants, I am filled with love and immense gratitude towards all the players, coaches, support staff and every individual who has made this journey memorable. I would like to thank Dr. Sanjiv Goenka for his inspiring leadership while creating this remarkable franchise and for his tremendous support to all my endeavours. I'm sure that the team will do wonders in the future and will make every LSG fan proud. All the very best LSG brigade!"

In another post, Gambhir revealed that he has rejoined the Knight Riders.

Speaking on his return, Gambhir said, "I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR."

Welcoming Gambhir back to KKR, Shah Rukh said: "Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our Captain coming back home in a different avatar as a "Mentor". He was sorely missed and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam in instilling the never-say-die spirit and of sportsmanship they stand for, in creating magic with Team KKR."