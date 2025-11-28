Team India's 0-2 Test series defeat against South Africa at home has put head coach Gautam Gambhir's career in the format on the brink. Gambhir, under whom the Indian team won the ICC Champions Trophy (ODI format) and Asia Cup (T20 format), hasn't yet delivered similar success in Tests. In fact, Gambhir is also blamed for the sudden retirements of veterans like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin from the Test format. Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary feels Gambhir was the one who forced Ashwin out by making him feel 'insecure' in the team.

Ashwin bid adieu to the game in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after coming to realise that Washington Sundar is preferred over him in the playing XI. Ashwin didn't even wait for the series to conclude and announced his decision to retire before the final match of the series in Sydney.

"You [Gambhir] made Ashwin insecure just by bringing Washington Sundar from outside the squad. It's a clear indication that you no longer trust Ashwin. In my opinion, it made him uncomfortable, and that's why he retired in Australia," Tiwary told the Hindustan Times.

Tiwary has similar opinions on the retirements of Kohli and Rohit from the Test format. Both the veteran batters were reportedly keen to continue playing the longest format but no longer enjoyed the similar backing from the management that they used to. Ahead of the England series, hence, they decided to hang up their boots.

"Obviously, both Rohit and Virat wanted to play Test cricket, but unfortunately, the scenario was such they themselves said goodbye to that. Things like these never make a player feel settled in the squad," Tiwary asserted.

Despite the recent run of results under Gambhir, NDTV has learned that the BCCI isn't keen on throwing in the towel yet. The coach is expected to be backed by the board, though similar results in the near future could force the board to re-evaluate its stance.