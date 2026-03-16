Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir hinted that he might have not handled his relationship with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in a way that he would have wanted. Both stalwarts announced their retirement from Test cricket in the first year under Gambhir's coaching just ahead of the England series. There were a number of reports hinting at a possible rift between Gambhir and the senior players following the disastrous Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign. Gambhir was asked about how he felt about the media reports surrounding his relationship with Virat and Rohit and he made a bold declaration that he is 'human' and he should also be allowed to 'make mistakes'.

"I am human and I should be allowed to make mistakes just like anyone else. Players should be allowed to make mistakes. I am allowed to make mistakes and I must have made mistakes in the last 18 months. I have never shied from that but I always believe in one thing - wrong decision with right intent is acceptable but wrong decision with wrong intent is absolutely not acceptable. Everone should be allowed to make mistakes," Gambhir said at the Revsportz Trailblazers Enclave.

The reply came in response to a question by the presenter that specifically mentioned Virat and Rohit.

"You have tweeted that people are trying to put your players against you. Something like that. Clearly it refers to Virat and Rohit. Trolls, outside noise and all that. There is so much talk. You guys share the same dressing room. You are winning matches for India. How do you deal with that? That the head coach is against a senior player - a Virat Kohli, a Rohit Sharma. Obviously there is pressure. How do you deal with such comments?" the presenter asked.

Gambhir made it clear that honesty matters the most for him and he made a bold declaration that till the time he is being honest to everyone in the dressing room, he believes that he has done a 'fair job with his position'.

"Why not cricketers? I think they are humans as well. For me, it is simple. Till the time, I am doing everything with honesty and I am being honest to everyone in that dressing room - from the masseur to the assistant coach - I think I am doing a fair job with my position," he added.

Earlier, Gambhir opened up about the decision to bring Sanju Samson back into the playing XI and how that ended up helping India in their T20 World Cup campaign.

"I know a lot of people will talk about how we wanted to break the three left-handers at the top, but not at all. We just felt that we wanted to be more explosive because the ideology in the last one and a half years has been to go out there and be as explosive as we can be," Gambhir said.