Sreesanth, member of India's 2007 T20 Cricket World Cup and 2011 ODI Cricket World Cup winning teams, was not at all happy with his former Indian cricket teammate Gautam Gambhir after a Legends League Cricket (LLC) game in Surat on Wednesday. The two were involved in a long stare-off during the match at LLC, a tournament for retired cricket stars. In a video that had gone viral on social media, Gujarat Giants' Sreesanth could be seen giving a long stare at India Capitals' Gautam Gambhir after getting hit for a six and a four. The former Indian cricket team opener was not amused and stared back.

Gautam Gambhir scored 51 off 30 balls as India Capitals scored 223/7 in 20 overs in the LLC Eliminator match. Sreesanth took 1/35 in three overs. In reply, Gujarat Giants managed 211/7 in 20 overs and lost by 12 runs.

After the match, Sreesanth uploaded a video on Instagram where he ranted against Gautam Gambhir.

"Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr fighter. One who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his own senior players, including Viru Bhai. That's exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn't have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir," Sreesanth said in a video uploaded on his Instagram page added.

Sreesanth added that he will soon make Ganbhir's words to him public.

"I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straight away. What Mr Gauti has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, is not acceptable. My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. He said things he shouldn't have said. I will surely let you know what he said,” Sreesanth said.

"What's the point of representing people if you don't respect your own colleagues? Even in broadcasting when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him. He speaks about something else. I don't want to go further in detail. Just want to say I am very hurt and my family is hurt and my dear ones are hurt. And the way he said things…. I haven't used a single bad word or a single abuse, nothing. He just kept on saying words which he always does,” Sreesanth added.

