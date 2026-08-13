Gautam Gambhir has, more often than not, been surrounded by criticism during his tenure as head coach of the Indian cricket team. In particular, Gambhir's position as Test coach has come under intense scrutiny following underwhelming results in red-ball cricket. Gambhir failed to guide India to the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final, and India have suffered shock Test series defeats at home to New Zealand and South Africa under his leadership. However, former India spinner Amit Mishra urged that his old teammate Gambhir should be given more time at the helm.

Mishra claimed that Gambhir's predecessor, Rahul Dravid, also required time to bring in results.

"It's tough for the coach. I think players need to take more responsibility. One coach for all format has been the norm for years. You have to give time to any coach. In Test matches, we have new players with less experience. It takes time for coaches and players to develop," Mishra said, in an interview with Times of India.

"It took 1-1.5 years for Rahul Dravid to establish himself. Then performance improved. Players need to take responsibility, understand the wicket's behavior. You are selected from 140-145 crore people, you have to adapt according to the wicket and situation. That's why you're playing at the top. I don't think any blame should be given to the coach," he added.

Under Gambhir, India have won eight, lost 10 and drawn one of their 19 Tests, with notable series defeats coming at the hands of New Zealand, South Africa and Australia.

India's series defeat to South Africa in November 2025 dealt a huge blow to their chances of making it to the WTC 2027 final.

However, Mishra explained why Gambhir deserves more time.

"Give him (Gambhir) time in red-ball. He needs to explain to new players (in the squad). A coach's job is to work on mental aspects, skills, but players have to play. In our time, players did it. You have to take stress, understand. You have to spend time, change according to the situation, player, bowler, wicket. Players need to take more responsibility. A coach's job is to guide, plan, but players have to execute," Mishra said.

According to recent reports, Gambhir's job as India's red-ball coach is safe till the end of the 2025-27 WTC cycle. Three assignments remain in that period - India will tour Sri Lanka and New Zealand for two Tests each, and then host Australia in early 2027 for a five-match series.

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