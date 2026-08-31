The 2027 ODI World Cup is on the horizon, and teams around the world have already begun their preparations. Team India enjoyed a memorable campaign in the 2023 edition but suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the final. As the Men in Blue gear up to settle old scores, a report has revealed details about potential inclusions and team combinations ahead of the marquee event. With star all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy struggling with injuries, the selectors are facing a challenge in finding the right balance in the middle order.

According to a report in The Times of India, head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill are looking to revamp India's ODI setup as part of their preparations for the 2027 World Cup. Tilak Varma has emerged as a leading contender for a middle-order spot and is being viewed as a potential alternative to Shreyas Iyer.

Tilak has impressed the selectors with his ability to perform under pressure and contribute with the ball, providing India with an additional bowling option. His inclusion could help reduce the workload on the frontline bowlers and add greater balance to the Playing XI.

"Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill feel there isn't any backup ready for the middle order. With Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy being prone to injuries, they want someone in the top order who can at least chip in with four overs in an ODI," TOI quoted a source as saying.

"The team has to be prepared for conditions in South Africa in the World Cup. Iyer got injured in Australia and his game against pace and bounce is untested of late. The team already has two ageing players in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. They are having niggles as well. KL Rahul too will be over 35 by the time the World Cup comes around. Ravindra Jadeja isn't a certainty either. The fielding of the team has suffered due to fitness issues. The team management feels that they need younger backups ready," the source said.

India are scheduled to tour New Zealand for a five-match ODI series in October, and the report stated that the team's World Cup planning is expected to gather momentum during that assignment.

Before the New Zealand tour, India will take on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series starting on September 27. However, several senior players are likely to miss the series, as a separate full-strength T20I squad will be participating in the Asian Games in Japan.

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