India's hunt for the next Test captain seems to be over, with multiple reports suggesting that Shubman Gill is set to succeed Rohit Sharma in the longest format. Gill, who is already India's vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is, seems to be beating the favourite Jasprit Bumrah to the role, leaving many unimpressed. While Bumrah was India's vice-captain in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, leading the first Test in Rohit Sharma's absence, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee reportedly prefers Shubman Gill because of the pacer's poor injury record.

Gill's impressive show as a leader in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign has also impressed many, instilling confidence in the decision-makers to give the baton to the top-order batter.

As per a report in the Times of India, Gill held a lengthy discussion with Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir at the latter's residence when the Gujarat Titans had arrived in the national capital for a match against Delhi Capitals.

The two reportedly spoke for four to five hours, with Test captaincy, understandably, being the biggest point of discussion. When GT took on the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on May 6, Agarkar is said to have also had a discussion with Gill.

As per the report, the selection committee is convinced to give long-term captaincy responsibility to Gill, having been impressed by his development as a leader.

"He has shown impressive leadership qualities in the way he has led GT, who are currently topping the table this season," the paper quoted a source as saying.

The timing of these discussions paints an interesting picture. It is to be noted that Rohit Sharma quit as India's Test captain on May 7, well after the first discussion between Gambhir and Gill took place in Delhi. The DC vs GT match took place in the Capital on April 19, well before even the rumours of a Test captaincy change started to float.

As for Gambhir, his next assignment is the India A tour of England, where the senior team's head coach is keen to observe the gen-next of cricketers who are knocking on the national side's doors.

"He wants to observe a few India A players who will be in action against the England Lions," an official had said.