An icon of Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma, unexpectedly lost the captain's armband despite leading the national team to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee sought a fresh start in preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup, many felt that Rohit's removal as captain was unnecessarily harsh. Although the decision was officially announced by the chief of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary believes head coach Gautam Gambhir played a significant role in the bold call.

"I don't know what the primary cause is," Tiwary told Sports Today. "But knowing Ajit Agarkar, he has a strong personality. He is a decisive leader who does not shy away from making tough calls. However, we must consider whether he was influenced by someone else to 'fire the gun from his shoulder.' A lot happens behind the scenes where one plus one equals two. Perhaps the decision was made by the chief selector, and he was upfront about it, but the coach's input must have been there. You cannot make such a decision in isolation; both are equally responsible."

The selection committee appointed Shubman Gill as the new skipper, with an eye firmly on the 2027 World Cup. Initially, many suggested that Rohit, aged 38, would not be considered for the next tournament, making a change in leadership necessary. However, through his consistent performances, fitness, and drive, Rohit has proven he still possesses the desire to compete on the world stage one last time.

Tiwary expressed his disappointment with the current state of the team's management: "There has been a lot of inconsistency in picking the playing XI. To be brutally honest, I have lost interest in watching ODI matches. When a T20 World Cup-winning and Champions Trophy-winning captain is removed and replaced by someone new, it feels unnecessary. Having played with Rohit, I feel a connection to him and disliked how this panned out. It felt disrespectful to a cricketer who has given so much to fans worldwide."

He further questioned the "cricketing logic" behind the move, noting Rohit's pedigree as a proven leader with two ICC trophies. Tiwary argued that the decision suggested a lack of faith in Rohit's longevity:

"I wonder why there were doubts regarding Rohit playing in the 2027 World Cup. Doubting his ability was a mistake. When a player has scored three double-centuries and plays with such a selfless mindset, as he did in 2023, you don't question him. Removing him from the captaincy cannot be justified by cricketing logic alone."