New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said Tuesday he will leave when his contract expires at the end of the month, ending a successful seven-year stint in charge. The 53-year-old led New Zealand to victory in the 2021 World Test Championship, defeating India in the final. Stead was also in charge when New Zealand came within a whisker of a 50-over World Cup triumph in 2019, only losing the final to England on a boundary countback when the teams remained tied after a super over. New Zealand's most successful coach, Stead also guided the Black Caps to the finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2024 Champions Trophy.

Stead said the World Test Championship victory and the 3-0 Test sweep in India last year were career highlights, as was the way his team reacted after their 2019 World Cup heartbreak.

"There's been some amazing memories over the past seven years, based around a group of fantastic and talented people who have gone out to give their best for their country, each other and for the fans," said Stead.

"Brendon McCullum and Mike Hesson had left the team with strong values and a style of play, and I've just tried to build and shape that further to grow our ability to be consistent in everything we do."

Stead had already said he would step away as coach of the ODI and T20 sides, but had remained interested in coaching the Test team.

But New Zealand Cricket decided they want one head coach across all three formats, effectively ruling Stead out of the Test job.

Stead will continue to work with the squad this month as they prepare for July's tour to Zimbabwe.

Former South Africa white-ball coach, Rob Walter, is among the favourites to take over along with Shane Bond, the ex-New Zealand fast bowler and bowling coach.

